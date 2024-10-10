Women lead the way in male-dominant fields

[Source: Australia Pacific Training Coalition / Facebook]

More women are pursuing careers in fields that were previously male-dominated.

Yesterday, 317 individuals graduated from the Australia Pacific Training Coalition Fiji, including 181 women.

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca states that it is encouraging to see many women showing interest in construction, engineering, sustainable energy, and wall and floor tiling.

Article continues after advertisement

She says they are committed to ensuring the equitable distribution of employment and recruitment opportunities for women graduates.

“We are extremely proud to have 93 students receiving their Certificate III in Individual Support, with 78 of them being women. We also recognize the 34 graduates who have traveled from Lautoka to receive their awards for Certificate I in Construction and Certificate II in Hospitality.”

APTC has so far supported more than 24,000 graduates, with 8,031 from Fiji.

Kuruleca says the Ministry together with APTC has developed a National TVET Policy aimed at increasing youth enrollment.

TAFE Queensland Chief Executive John Tucker states graduates are equipped with the skills and knowledge required to help them secure jobs.

These graduates, like the ones we’re seeing today, are applying their skills and knowledge across various industries, contributing to economic development both locally and internationally.

Tucker says empowering women in these fields fosters a sense of community and encourages others to follow suit.