Women and children coerced into drug peddling

Fiji Women Crisis Centre Coordinator, Shamima Ali, has revealed that some women in the country are being forced by their partners or husbands to peddle drugs.

These cases are among those that the FWCC has handled over the years.

In some cases, household items are sold to support these illegal activities, sometimes leading to further criminal actions such as aggravated robberies.

Ali states that in most cases, women who report these activities are often subjected to assault, hence, some prefer to remain silent.

She adds that many of the women, who are often victims of domestic violence, come to the centre seeking assistance and disclose that they were coerced into drug peddling by their partners.

Ali also highlights a troubling trend where children are being used in the same illegal activities. If they fail to meet the expected quota, they are often subjected to physical punishment.

“The women who come to us they were forced into it, they come from domestic violence and they are telling us they were forced to push it. And also children are also being used to sell drugs and if they don’t bring in a certain amount they get a good hiding and things like that”

However, Ali also notes that while many of these women are victims, some may have criminal intent. Regardless, she emphasized the devastating impact these situations have on both women and children.

The FWCC has seen a significant number of these cases, particularly from the greater Nadi and Suva areas.

