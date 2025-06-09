Woman leader fights for respect and change

Tui Nakasa Bulou Sulueti Naikelekelevesi of Nakasaleka, Kadavu

Tui Nakasa Bulou Sulueti Naikelekelevesi of Nakasaleka, Kadavu says being a woman leader in Kadavu is not easy.

She is the only female district head in the province and shared that some people still refuse to listen to her.

“Based on my experience leading my district as a woman, I’ve observed that people are often unwilling to listen to me and it’s difficult to understand why,” she said. “Even though I come from a family that leads the district, and because I am married into another family, some people do not respect us. I fight with my God, and that was how I have led for 10 years now.”

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the resistance, Bulou Sulueti has led her district in Nakasaleka for over a decade. She says her decisions are guided by her faith and love for her vanua.

Under her leadership, the district has worked hard to fight drugs and protect young people.

Bulou Sulueti urges parents to raise children with respect and good values.

She believes strong morals will help youth make better choices in life.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.