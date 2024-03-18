Wet weather to continue until the weekend

[File Photo]

An active trough of low pressure with associated clouds and heavy rain continues to affect the Northern Division and Northern Lau Group.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Office, rain has eased over the rest of Fiji, and with the same trough expected to drift southwards again tomorrow, the system is anticipated to continue to bring rain until the weekend.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern Division and Northern Lau Group, while a heavy rain alert is in force for the rest of the country.

A flood warning remains in force for the flood-prone areas adjacent to and downstream of major rivers in Vanua Levu, and a flood alert remains in force for flood-prone areas adjacent to and downstream of all major rivers in Western Viti Levu.

Low-lying and flood-prone locations may experience flash floods as a result of localized heavy rainfall.

The ground has been saturated with continuous rain for the past couple of days, and this increases the risk of major river flooding, flash flooding, and landslides.

Gusty conditions are possible in squally thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, a strong wind warning remains in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca waters, Vatu-i-Ra Passage, Northern Vanua Levu Waters, Koro Sea, and Lau waters.

Northwest winds of 20 to 25 knots, with gusts of 30 knots at times, are likely in these areas.