Westpac Fiji launches 2026 education grants

Westpac Fiji has launched its flagship community program, the Westpac Women and Girls Education Grants, for this year.

Established in 2002 to empower Fijian women and girls through education and opportunity, the program reflects Westpac’s long-standing commitment to Fiji beyond banking.

The program has successfully supported over 400 women and girls and invested more than $300,000 to support recipients pursue their academic and professional ambitions.

The annual program offers 30 individuals an education grant.

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For primary school, the grant is $500, for secondary school, it is $1,000 and for Tertiary/Adult Learners, the grant is $2,500.

The 2026 program theme is “Balance the Scales: Empowering Fijian Women and Girls through Education”.

Westpac Fiji Chief Executive, Shane Smith, says the grants reflect the bank’s deep belief that investing in women and girls creates lasting benefits for Fiji and our local communities.

Smith says that through this grant, they are proud to support women and girls who are determined to pursue their goals, strengthen their communities and inspire others along the way.

Avisha Narayan, one of the 30 WGEG 2025 grant recipients, is a Sabeto resident who currently pursues a Bachelor of Science.

Avisha shared how the grant has helped pay her tuition fees while giving her an avenue to speak her mind.

The 2026 application topics are as follows:

Primary School (Poster plus 200-word description)

Create a poster from your own experiences showing us what a safe and equal world for girls looks like.

Secondary School (Essay, poster, or video 500 words max)

What does “Balance the Scales” mean in your Fiji community, and what one action can young people take based on local challenges to make girls safer and stronger?

Tertiary Adult Learners (Essay 1,500 words max)

Based on real barriers you have seen in Fiji schools and society, how can learning programmes break discrimination, build rights awareness, and ensure justice access for women to balance the scales?

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