Western schools remain closed tomorrow

The Education Ministry has confirmed that schools in the western division will remain closed tomorrow due to ongoing heavy rainfall and flooding.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro made the announcement in consultation with the National Disaster Risk Management Office and divisional authorities.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education stated that continuous rain has caused flooding in low-lying and flood-prone communities, unsafe road access and rising river levels across the Western Division.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, schools in the Eastern, Northern and Central Divisions will reopen tomorrow

However, parents and guardians are advised that the final decision on whether to send their children to school rests with them, particularly if they live in affected areas where roads and crossings remain unsafe.

Parents are also reminded not to allow children to cross flooded roads, creeks or rivers and to avoid unnecessary travel.

The MoE noted that, heads of schools have been directed to stay in close contact with their Management Committees and District Education Offices and to assess school grounds before resuming normal operations.

The Ministry further says the safety and welfare of students, teachers and families remains the top priority and further updates will be provided as needed.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.