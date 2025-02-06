News

We respect US decisions says PM

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected]

February 6, 2025 11:15 am

Prime Minister Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka met with U.S. Congressman and Chair of the Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Mr Ed Case in Washington this morning. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji respects the sovereign right of the US to enforce its immigration laws.

He made the comments during his meeting with U.S. Congressman and Chair of the Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus, Ed Case.

Rabuka says they discussed the deportation of illegal immigrants from the U.S.

Article continues after advertisement


Prime Minister Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka with U.S. Congressman and Chair of the Congressional Pacific Islands
Caucus Mr Ed Case in Washington this morning. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He adds that the government has begun discussions with relevant ministries and international law enforcement agencies regarding the deportation process for Fijians.

Rabuka stresses the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure that individuals involved in serious crimes do not pose threats upon their return.


Prime Minister Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka with U.S. Congressman and Chair of the Congressional Pacific Islands
Caucus Mr Ed Case in Washington this morning. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

During the meeting in Washington this morning, other areas that were discussed include climate change, security, and sustainable economic growth and development.

Rabuka also briefed Case on Fiji’s Foreign Policy White Paper, which outlines the strategic international engagement for the next decade.

He emphasized his vision of the Pacific as an “Ocean of Peace”, calling on the U.S. to support this concept and deepen its partnership with our region.

Rabuka says while he recognizes President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, he remains hopeful that this will be reconsidered as the Pacific continues to bear the full brunt of the climate crisis.

We respect US decisions says PM

Radrodro assures teachers of support

Water supply restored in Nausori

New classroom soon for Valelawa Primary

Plastic pollution threatens Fiji

Four injured in Laqere accident

FICAC Commissioner to testify at inquiry

Cabbies urged to refuse risky jobs

FRCS Gold Card program sees growth

Mum of four triumphs over cancer

Businesses urged to prepare for trade shifts

Sweden mourns: Gunman details emerge

Film 'September 5' offers new perspective on Olympic tragedy

Hospital uses AI technology to detect lung cancer

Tabadamu 7s live on FBC and pay per view

Meet the woman keeping the adorable pups happy at this year’s ‘Puppy Bowl’

China challenges Trump tariffs as 'discriminatory'

Met Gala reveals dress code and a slate of new celeb hosts

More than 100 women raped and burned alive in DR Congo jailbreak

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath to reunite for first time in 20 years

Musk's takeover of US agencies

Trump aides defend Gaza takeover proposal amid global backlash

Anyone can play any position: Jackson

Trump's Gaza proposal for 'Riviera of the Middle East' sparks global condemnation

Byrne urges young players to focus on hard work

Fiji 7s laser-focused on Vancouver

Strengthening anti-corruption collaboration

Chua excited for cultural and football exchange

Charges dropped against one in robbery case

Resilient New Orleans opens doors to Super Bowl after attack

FWCC welcomes new police chief

Kava testing hurdles addressed

The colors we see make a difference in the food we eat

Australia makes gender equality key to foreign policy and aid

COI keen to move forward

FRU terminates Director of Rugby

JSC addresses Pryde, FICAC Commissioner matters

Drua ready for "Valetini Day"

Ultimate showdown LIVE on FBC's viti.plus

Elderly woman injured in bus fall

‘Goonies’ cast reunites to honor Ke Huy Quan

Two arrested in separate drug raids

Flying Fijians chase All Blacks stars

Investors eye Fiji's educational tourism potential

MAURI in Fiji for two-match series

Suspended PS testifies in Ravu case

Fiji urges EU to address Pacific trade barriers

PM meets US Embassy staff

More than 10 lawsuits expected against Diddy

Woman files civil lawsuit against Neil Gaiman and ex-wife

Five correction officers fired for drug use

Eighty percent children face violent discipline

Accountability crucial to accelerate cancer care

Kolinisau excited by Naura’s potential

Dunn credits Navua FC for breakthrough

New Bill to ease SME funding access

Bianca Censori won’t face legal action for ‘nude’ Grammys outfit

Fiji economic growth on track

Khan assures uncompromised boxer safety

Strengthening transparency and integrity

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova cruises in Abu Dhabi

Trump in no hurry to talk to Xi amid new tariff war

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, star of the popular drama ‘Meteor Garden,’ dies at age 48

Radrodro looks at enrollment discrimination

Rabuka meets US Security Advisor

Palestinians should leave Gaza permanently: Trump

FireAid benefit donations for Los Angeles top $100 million

Trump reimposes 'maximum pressure' on Iran, aims to drive oil exports to zero

Hidden portrait found under Titian masterpiece in Cyprus

PM welcomes decision to keep Tabuya

Feeble attempt to be relevant says PM

10 killed in attack at Swedish adult school, gunman among the dead

Ukraine's politics warms up as US focuses on war's endgame

New competition for Flying Fijians

Naura’s hard work pays off with Fiji 7s call-up

Dunn grateful for opportunity

No change in school canteen policy

Low trade volume protects Fiji from US tariff threat

After two decades, Sean Williams keeps on running for Zimbabwe

Tiger Woods announces death of mother: 'She was my biggest fan'

Tabuya remains part of PAP lineup

Matei Airport upgrade to boost tourism

PRF Founder calls for action

More than 2.1k Fijians migrate in 2024

Strike averted at Aspen Medical

Pump repairs cost WAF $200k

JSC members meet

PA executives meet to decide Tabuya’s future

Tove determined to step up for Drua Women

Ali warns Ravalaca to remain alert

Fiji avoids US tariffs, but global trade war looms

Miliana grateful for opportunity

Audio recording by Saumi admissible

More than 2.1k Fijians migrate in 2024

Australia's Khawaja backs dumped journalist over Gaza stance

Prasad calls for balanced reporting

Australia coach ducks questions about Kerr captaincy

Catwalk comebacks and viral moments expected at New York Fashion Week

US judge extends pause on Trump's plan to freeze federal grants, loans

Kendrick Lamar adds SZA as special guest for Super Bowl halftime show

Suva water restoration efforts progressing well

West medical students to benefit from training boost

GGGI and IUCN Partner for Pacific Green Growth

Maharaj ends FijiFirst appeal

Chappell Roan takes home best new artist Grammy

Karawalevu eyes fullback role

Back complaints with evidence says COMPOL

Hard work pays off for Nabulagi

Legal arguments set for Sayed-Khaiyum and Saneem

Best red carpet looks at the 2025 Grammy Awards

FRCS warns drug smugglers

New heritage panels unveiled

Chua highlights Naweni's leadership qualities

Council prioritizes digital rights

Rabuka to champion ‘Ocean of Peace’

Wales call up Scarlets' Plumtree for Italy test

India asks whether global tax deal can work after US withdrawal

See who won at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Outer Islands face mounting waste crisis

COMPOL demands body dumping report

EU leaders agree to step up defence efforts

Chelsea rally to beat West Ham 2-1 at Stamford Bridge

Rabuka expresses condolences to crash victims

EC welcomes new chair

Notices issued as dengue fight intensifies

The Grammys gave Beyoncé the night the CMAs did not

Mexico, US reach deal to delay tariffs for one month

Drua Women thriving in fully professional setup

WAF to replace faulty pump tomorrow

Three-year-wait pays off for Pearls debutant

Fiji watching US tariff moves with concern

Gaza's reunited twins speak of loss and joy

Minister empowers new COMPOL

Women’s Super League to kick start this weekend

Stage is set for action-packed Powerlifting year

Multi agency tackles food safety

Eagles vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl playoff history and wins

Farm roads key to market access

Cognitive development key to future success

Uni Fiji demands public apology

TLTB stresses on traditional protocol

Over $200m investment to boost tourism

Water supply disruptions in Suva Nasinu corridor

Drua women's growth impresses Moto

Military will always be an option says Tudravu

Savea to captain Moana Pasifika

COI rewrites to JSC

Australia's social media ban for minors exempts YouTube, posing risks

Kaba granted bail in $766k tender case

Luka Doncic joins Lakers

Cane farmers want voice, not politics

Recovery efforts in Washington helicopter-plane collision identify 55 of 67 victims

Sexual offenses against children persists

“No Repeat" scrap may fuel dropouts

OFC Pro League applications open this month

Malani seeks signatures for new party

Crowd goes wild as Beyoncé wins best country album for "Cowboy Carter"

COI to seek legal clarity

Trump to cut off funding for South Africa

Fiji Rugby Board set to reshape the game

I want a clean slate in the Force, says Tudravu

Teen weightlifters set for international stage

Dunn and Sterling join eastern suburbs

1.6m visitor numbers include VFR travel

Dengue outbreak in Western Division

Malolo swim club seizes facilities for Pacific Mini Games

Ravu’s charge not defective, court rules

Fiji lands Google's Bulikula Subsea Cable

High-tech spin for samurai-era ukiyo-e artist Hokusai at Tokyo exhibit

Paraguay’s disappeared: A dictator’s shadow is a roadblock for justice, but a few keep up the fight

Tudravu opts for action over ceremony

Hotel worker charged with online scam

Batiwale is new Online Safety Commissioner

Three Permanent Secretaries shift roles

Inside A$AP Rocky’s trial

Trump says Americans could feel ‘some pain’

The Grammys are here with Beyoncé leading all nominees at a show shaped by the LA wildfires

Dakuwaqa in hot water after alleged attack on teammate

New Orleans flavor to spice up star-studded Super Bowl parties

US ends protections for thousands of Venezuelans

Trump stretches trade law boundaries with Canada, Mexico, China tariffs

Drua focus on set pieces ahead of season opener

Denial delays treatment says FCS

Italian investor eyes Fijian club in Oceania’s new Pro League

Manpower shortages hamper police operations

Navua U16 clinches Southern Youth League title

Village projects power Rewa’s growth

Arsenal crush Man City to stay in title hunt

Bilateral collaboration for housing options

China and Fiji celebrate milestones

Diabetes Fiji praises Foot Care Angels

Students prepare for ROG Leadership Forum

FCS clarifies early release schemes

Man United lose at home as Mateta nets twice

Spurs snap league losing streak with 2-0 win at Brentford

Lomani leads Drua's Super Rugby ambitions

Singh credits strategy for victory over Labasa

Spring Festival Market a success

Finals set in Austria, Singapore

Soldier identified in DC plane crash, data shows helicopter may have been too high