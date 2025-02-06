We respect US decisions says PM

Prime Minister Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka met with U.S. Congressman and Chair of the Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Mr Ed Case in Washington this morning. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji respects the sovereign right of the US to enforce its immigration laws.

He made the comments during his meeting with U.S. Congressman and Chair of the Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus, Ed Case.

Rabuka says they discussed the deportation of illegal immigrants from the U.S.

He adds that the government has begun discussions with relevant ministries and international law enforcement agencies regarding the deportation process for Fijians.

Rabuka stresses the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure that individuals involved in serious crimes do not pose threats upon their return.



During the meeting in Washington this morning, other areas that were discussed include climate change, security, and sustainable economic growth and development.

Rabuka also briefed Case on Fiji’s Foreign Policy White Paper, which outlines the strategic international engagement for the next decade.

He emphasized his vision of the Pacific as an “Ocean of Peace”, calling on the U.S. to support this concept and deepen its partnership with our region.

Rabuka says while he recognizes President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, he remains hopeful that this will be reconsidered as the Pacific continues to bear the full brunt of the climate crisis.