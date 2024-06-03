We remain as Members of Parliament: Usamate

FijiFirst MP and Opposition Member Jone Usamate

FijiFirst MP and Opposition Member Jone Usamate says they remain as Members of Parliament until the Speaker decides and informs them otherwise.

This after FijiFirst President Ratu Joji Satakala released a statement highlighting that the 16 members of parliament who voted for the salaries and allowances raised for MPs, and Alvick Maharaj, who was part of the Emolument Committee but did not vote, no longer hold seats in Parliament.

The party reiterated its stance, although it has yet to hear from Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Joji says notifications were made to all these individuals, and the Speaker last Thursday about the decision FijiFirst is taking as the 17 did not follow the party directive, which it says was for them to vote against the motion.

However, Jone Usamate’s statement this afternoon highlighted that the 17 MPs continued their roles as Members of Parliament and have participated in Parliamentary Standing Committees.

The MPs who voted against the Party directives are Mosese Bulitavu, Sanjay Kirpal, Semi Koroilavesau, Shalen Kumar, Virendra Lal, IoaneNaivalurua, Sachida Nand, Vijay Nath, Viliame Naupoto, Ratu Josaia Niudamu, Penioni Ravunawa, Taito Rokomatu, Inia Seruiratu, Alipate Tuicolo, Naisa Tuinaceva and Jone Usamate.

Only three FijiFirst MPs were among the seven who voted against the salary increase.

They were Faiyaz Koya, Hem Chand, and Premila Kumar.

Four MPs had abstained from voting: Joseph Nand, Viam Pillay, Rinesh Sharma and Ketan Lal.