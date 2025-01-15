Water safety tops Red Cross agenda

The Fiji Red Cross Society is intensifying efforts to prevent drowning, which is one of the top five causes of death among Fijians aged one to 29.

Senior Disaster Management Coordinator Nete Logavatu says the organization plays critical role in promoting water safety through targeted campaigns, educational activities, and life-saving skills training.

Logavatu adds these initiatives include first aid at sea and community emergency response programs designed to equip volunteers and community members with essential skills.

“It still remains as one of the top five causes of death in Fiji, as it ranges from one to 29, which most of our youths are in. And also, it occurs a lot in rural and coastal areas, because of their heavy reliance on water and also on the sea as a means of living, in terms of fishing. But unfortunately, the lack of awareness around water safety is probably one of the key areas that Fijian requests to look at.”

Logavatu stresses the importance of addressing climate change-related vulnerabilities in flood-prone and coastal communities, incorporating water safety into resilience-building programs.

Red Cross plans for 2025 include expanding these programs to 15 communities and collaborating with schools and other stakeholders to promote swimming skills and water safety awareness.