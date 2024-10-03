Water disruptions along Suva-Nausori corridor start tonight

Area where work will be carried out [Source: WAF]

Residents along the Suva-Nausori corridor will face water disruptions starting from midnight tonight until Sunday, as the Water Authority of Fiji will conduct essential connection works.

Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg, says the planned shutdown will allow essential work on the pipeline from the Waitolu Reservoir to the Waila Water Treatment Plant, which supplies the Wainibuku Reservoir.

Soderberg says the pipelines will be shut down around midnight tonight for WAF to dewater it before starting works tomorrow.

“And the work that is going to be undertaken is located on a terrain that is quite hard to work with. It’s soggy, and there’s a very high water table at the location of the cut-in. So the planned disruption, as alluded to in our media update, will last for three days.”

Soderberg adds that an ongoing assessment of the worksite revealed additional risks that needed to be addressed before any work began to ensure worker safety.

These risks could potentially delay the work if not mitigated in advance.

Soderberg is encouraging customers to take this opportunity to prepare adequately by storing enough water to sustain them during the planned water shutdown.