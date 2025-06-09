Walu Bay cordoned off as authorities contain oil leak

[ Source: Fiji Police / Facebook ]

Fijians are being urged to avoid the Walu Bay area, as authorities work to contain a leak from an oil tank.

National Fire Authority officials are at the scene, while Police have cordoned off the Walu Bay entry points roads from Suva and Lami.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe is calling on members of the public to cooperate with authorities.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.