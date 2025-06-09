Wailevu riverbanks at risk

Residents of Navakasigani in Wailevu, near Labasa, are growing concerned about visible soil erosion along the Wailevu River.

They fear the situation could worsen during heavy rains and the approaching cyclone season.

Although the erosion has not yet caused major damage, residents say the signs are already clear and they worry that rising water levels could soon threaten homes and nearby infrastructure.

Long-time resident Iosefa Nadevo says living close to the river has always been a concern especially when water levels rise rapidly.

“For us living next to this river, that is something we always consider every time there is heavy rain. At times the water can rise up to where the houses are. Luckily, during the past few cyclones the impact wasn’t too much, but there was one time where the water level rose up to the main road.”

Another resident, Marisilina Nadevo is urging the relevant Ministry to carry out an assessment to reassure families about the stability of the riverbanks.

“There has not been any assessment done, but if there is a plan by the ministry responsible it will be great. Because most times when it’s high tide and heavy rain, the risk and fear is always there for us living next to this river.”

Residents shared that the best preventive solution would be to plant trees along the riverbank or construct a rock barrier similar to the stabilization work done upstream.

They warn that without intervention, future erosion could eventually affect the road leading to Labasa Airport.

