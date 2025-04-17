Wages Council commences consultation in Sigatoka

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations/ Facebook]

The Wages Council under the Ministry of Employment has commenced with its first Chamber of Commerce consultation in Sigatoka.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says the consultation’s purpose is to educate the business community on the Wages Council’s role and processes in establishing standard minimum wages for the respective sectors.

Singh states that this is the first meeting since 2012.

He adds that a recent minimum wage review involved a panel of local consultants who are renowned economists who consulted with grassroots people, the business community, and workers’ organizations.

As a result of the wage review, a one-dollar increase in the sectoral minimum wage was implemented in two tranches (50 cents per tranche) to allow employers time to adjust.

The current minimum wage for unskilled workers is $5 per hour as of 1st April of this year.

Singh adds that the ERA 2007 is being reviewed to address breaches of International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, particularly regarding collective bargaining and freedom of association; and to update the law to meet current needs, since it was enacted in 2006.





