WAF completes urgent repair works

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji / Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji says it has successfully completed urgent repair work on a leaking air valve which is critical in transporting water from the Nagado Water Treatment Plant to the Nadi and Lautoka areas.

The planned repair work was carried out early on Saturday morning until yesterday to address the issue promptly.

WAF says the repairs were completed efficiently, minimizing the impact on the affected communities.

Article continues after advertisement

It says the disruption in the water supply impacted approximately 13,789 customers in the Nadi and Lautoka regions.

It says restoration work to households commenced soon after the repairs were completed yesterday.