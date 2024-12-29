Vusu Raiders express disappointment over nightclub brawl

[Source: Screenshot from the video]

The Vusu Raiders Rugby League team has expressed disappointment following a violent brawl outside a nightclub in Suva last night involving several of its players.

Former team manager Akuila Masi condemned the incident, emphasizing that the very individuals tasked with ensuring the safety of patrons – the nightclub bouncers – were seen in a disturbing video striking players with rods and chairs.

Masi told FBC News that the team had traveled to Suva for their annual awards night and visited the nightclub for a few drinks.

“After a year of playing rugby league, we usually do our awards night to reward our players, so we don’t expect bouncers to react that way as this is their responsibility. So we will look into it so we will just allow the Police to continue with their investigation. We just don’t want any not even to sue but if there are medical costs then they have to be held responsible.”

As a result of the brawl, seven players have been hospitalized.

Masi confirmed that the team is awaiting the outcome of the police investigation before deciding on further action regarding the incident.

The incident has raised concerns about safety at nightclubs and the conduct of security personnel, and the Vusu Raiders are calling for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica told FBC News that they do not condone this kind of behavior and will come in if the need arises.