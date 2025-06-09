Vuibureta remorseful and seeks forgiveness

[Photo: FILE]

Farmer and Tiktok content creator Lui Vuibureta told the Suva High Court that he is remorse for his actions and apologised to Minister Lynda Tabuya for making inappropriate remarks towards her in a live video which was shared widely on social media.

He appeared before Judge Justice Daniel Goundar this morning for the reading of his summary of facts and mitigation submission.

Vuibureta’s counsel Eroni Navuda told the court that Vuibureta entered into an early plea and is sincerely remorseful of his actions and the harm caused to the minister.

He also informed that Vuibureta’s family is also ready to present a traditional apology to the minister and also pay a fine of up to $2000 to the court.

Article continues after advertisement

Naduva also told the court that he has no previous convictions and he already spent 46 days in remand and the public reaction and backlash he and his family faced should be deterrence enough for the 31-year-old.

It was also told, that Vuibureta was heavily intoxicated when he made the comments on his tiktok live and realized that gravity of his actions when he woke up the next day and saw that it was being widely shared on a Facebook Group Chat Fiji.

Vuibureta agreed to the summary of facts and his lawyer sought for a suspended sentence.

The state also read out, Tabuya’s victim impact statement in court which described how she was affected by this situation.

Judge Justice Daniel Goundar will deliver his sentence next Tuesday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.