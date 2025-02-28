Vosarogo rejects smuggling claims

file photo

The debate over the movement of gold ore concentrate from Vatukoula to Lautoka has intensified, with the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, rejecting claims of illegal exports.

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry insists that regulations were breached. Vosarogo dismisses allegations that 20 containers of gold concentrate were exported to China, calling them a complete lie.

He states that the export process is governed by strict laws, and due diligence is carried out before any shipment leaves the country. Civil servants, Vosarogo explained, oversee weight calculations, royalty payments, and customs clearances before a final export permit is granted.

He argues that Chaudhry is making baseless accusations for political gain. “The suggestion that Fiji’s mineral resources are being smuggled out is ridiculous,” Vosarogo says, adding that civil servants and geologists properly inspect and vet all applications.

But Chaudhry insists the issue is not about future exports; it is about how the gold ore concentrate was moved from Vatukoula in the first place. He says mining laws require approval from the Director of Mines before material can be transported, especially for gold. That approval, he argues, was never given.

The regulations, Chaudhry says, are clear. Inspections, royalty assessments, and certifications must happen at the mine before anything is moved. He claims that did not happen in this case. Instead, the gold concentrate was taken to Lautoka, where checks will now be conducted.

Chaudhry points to Vosarogo’s own admission that VGML had informed the Ministry of its intent to export but had not yet submitted an application or supporting documents. If no approval was granted, he asks, who authorized the 600-700 tonnes of gold concentrate to be removed?

He believes those behind this operation were caught in the act and is calling on the Prime Minister to launch a full investigation. Chaudhry adds that the process bypassed strict security measures meant to govern the handling of gold and that Vosarogo must explain why.

