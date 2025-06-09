Vola ni Kawa Bula records go digital

The iTaukei Land and Fisheries Commission has made significant progress in digitizing the majority of its Vola ni Kawa Bula records.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, says the TLFC has completed the preservation and digitization of 164 VKB records out of a total of 550.

He adds that the commission has also begun the process of digitally archiving all records and uploading them to a secure cloud server.

Vasu says these efforts are aimed at preserving indigenous knowledge while strengthening economic resilience and community empowerment.

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Meanwhile, in its bid to strengthen iTaukei leadership, the TLFC has also conducted 365 traditional governance training sessions and 422 informal title meetings.

“These efforts strengthen social cohesion and reinforce the authority of customary institutions within modern governance systems.”

Vasu says the ministry has also continued strengthening the institutional foundation that supports stability within the Vanua.

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