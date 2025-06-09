Vitogo land returned after nearly a century

[Photo: ITAUKEI LAND TRUST BOARD/ FACEBOOK]

Vitogo Village marked a historic milestone with the formal handover of Native Grant 187 by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The 3,177-acre tract, originally acquired by the colonial government in 1926 for the Lautoka Water Supply Catchment, has been returned to five mataqali from Vitogo, Namoli, and Saru after nearly a century of State ownership.

Prime Minister Rabuka says the handover demonstrates the Government’s commitment to fairness and partnership with iTaukei landowners, whom he encouraged to use the land to support future generations.

The ceremony was attended by traditional leaders, government ministers, and senior officials, who acknowledged the significance of the return in empowering iTaukei communities and strengthening local development.

“I know this wait has been long. Some of you have waited decades, and some of you who have started this process are no longer here. We honor them, their patience, belief and perseverance brought us to this moment.”

This initiative demonstrates the Government’s dedication to respect and partnership working together with Indigenous landowners for the benefit of their communities.

Director for Lands Josefa Vuniamatana says the event was not only about returning the land but also reaffirming the collective responsibility to protect and empower iTaukei communities.

The return of Native Grant 187 is being celebrated as a historic step in restoring Indigenous land rights and empowering local communities, ensuring that the land can be used for the benefit of current and future generations.

