Virgin Australia crew advised to stay in hotel after Nadi incident

[Source: 7news]

Virgin Australia has acknowledged an incident involving its crew members in Nadi, Fiji.

It is alleged that crew members were raped and robbed in the Pacific nation while celebrating in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Three Virgin Australia staff were attacked following a night out clubbing in Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

The airline has confirmed that its primary focus remains on the wellbeing of the affected staff.

The airline clarifies that none of the crew members have been detained.

However, as a precautionary measure, the crew has been advised to remain at their hotel.

Virgin Australia has dispatched support staff to Nadi to assist those involved.

While the airline has refrained from sharing further details, it emphasized the importance of respecting the privacy of the crew.

The matter is currently under investigation by Fiji Police force.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew confirms that members are not detained however are staying back to cooperate with the investigations.