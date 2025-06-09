Viral video sparks probe into police-taxi drama

Police are currently investigating an incident involving a group of officers and a taxi driver in Nadi.

A video circulating online shows a police vehicle stopping a taxi in the middle of Nadi Town to question the driver about his license.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, as the footage only captures parts of the encounter, including the taxi driver’s apparent refusal to comply with police instructions.

Police have confirmed that a report is lodged and investigation is continuing.

