Education gains shadowed by attendance gaps

Teacher shortages and student attendance gaps remain a concern, even as literacy results show improvement in national assessments.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said the 2025 Year 5 and Year 7 Literacy and Numeracy Assessment results reflect steady progress, with gains recorded across both levels.

Radrodro states the Ministry is working with teacher training institutions and other stakeholders to close gaps and strengthen classroom delivery.

He adds Year 5 literacy increased by five percent to 95 percent, while Year 7 literacy rose by two percent, also reaching 95 percent.

“Something that we are really working hard with the stakeholders, like the training institutions that provide teachers. So we are working closely with them to ensure that they address the gaps in our education system.”

Radrodro says the results are encouraging, but vacant primary school teaching positions, including in STEM subjects, must be filled as a priority.

“The number of enrolled students and the number of registered students to sit and complete the examination is quite a concern, and we are trying to get the details from the ground, why is it that students are enrolled but not registered to sit for the exam. Maybe there are reasons out there.”

The Minister has also raised concerns over the difference between student enrolment and those who actually sit the exams, saying early support and stronger communication with families are key to keeping children in school and lifting outcomes nationwide.

