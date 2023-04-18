Violence against children in Fiji still high: Dr Najat

United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative on Violence against Children, Dr. Najat M'jid

Fiji continues to face a huge national issue when it comes to violence against children despite having policies and regulations in place.

United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative on Violence against Children, Dr. Najat M’jid says this was of the key issues that was discussed in todays roundtable forum in Fiji.

Dr Najat says to address violence against children it requires a collective effort and supporting mechanisms.

“Protecting children from all form of violence not only involve the Ministry but all the sectors meaning all communities.”

Dr Najat adds that despite traditional ways of dealing with violence, there a alternative aspects that need to be considered.

“Its not only about law, what’s kind of alternative you put in place, how you really support parents and community to have this positive discipline that is respectful of the tradition.”

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Shashi Kiran says dealing with violence against children makes up 3.9 percent of our national GDP which is expected to increase considering other factors.