Vio Island get safe haven

Vio Island is highly exposed to cyclones, making climate safety a top priority this season.

Villager Semi Mana says the island has faced repeated disasters including Cyclone Bebe in 1972, Winston in 2016 and Harold in 2020 which flooded the island and forced full evacuations.

He adds the government-owned island is vulnerable to climate events and the community has witnessed severe impacts over the past 30 years.

“During Winston, we were evacuated to the mainland and stayed with the Koro nation. The only ones left on the island were the young men, who remained to keep our houses safe by securing them with sandbags.”

Mana says women and children are prioritized during cyclone warnings with police, military and authorities helping them reach safety on the mainland.

The government has launched an evacuation centre on Vio Island to protect villagers during the cyclone season.

