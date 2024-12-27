Vanuatu to receive humanitarian relief

Nestlé Fiji states that it is committed to supporting communities in need particularly in the wake of disasters.

The company recently donated $100,000 to the International Federation of Red Cross to assist in humanitarian efforts for communities affected by the earthquake in Vanuatu.

This donation reiterated the growing importance of corporate responsibility in times of crisis.

Nestlé’s General Manager Tim Inkster said the partnership between organizations and the community was key to maintaining resilience.

By addressing immediate needs and long-term recovery efforts, the partnership aims to support the affected communities in a sustainable way.

“This is the largest earthquake that the Pacific has experienced so close and at such a shallow depth to an urban center, that being Port Villa. Port Villa makes up around 20% of the population of Vanuatu, so that gives us some idea as to the magnitude of people that have been affected immediately by this.”

Inkster also pointed out the role of psychological support in disaster recovery.

Providing mental health resources is critical to helping individuals rebuild their strength and resilience as they recover from the trauma.

As recovery efforts continue, Inkster said that the $100,000 donation would ensure that aid reaches those most impacted by the disaster.

This contribution not only supports immediate relief but also strengthens the long-term recovery process for the affected communities in Vanuatu.