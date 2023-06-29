US Embassy marks Independence Day

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The United States Embassy in Suva marked its 274th anniversary of American Independence with a special celebration last night.

The event was attended by the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, senior government officials and members of the diplomatic corps.

US Ambassador Marie Damour says the two countries share commitments to freedom, democracy and human rights, highlighting the historical cooperation during World War II.

She says the partnership between the United States and Fiji extends to regional peace, prosperity and security.

Recognizing climate change as a paramount challenge, Damour says the US has provided over half a billion dollars in support to Pacific Island countries to address its impacts.

According to Damour, the opening of the US Agency for International Development Pacific Islands Mission in Suva further signifies the commitment to shared development goals outlined in the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy.



Speaking on behalf of government, Acting Chief Protocol Officer Rosa Dalituicama says Fiji is confident of elevating the relationship between the two countries to new heights, ensuring peace, stability and sustainable development, regionally and globally.