US Embassy issues security alert

The United States Embassy along with the Canadian government and Smartraveller has issued a security alert for travelers visiting Fiji.

The embassy has urged American citizens to exercise caution and remain vigilant, particularly in public places, especially urban areas.

According to the embassy’s advisory, the majority of crimes in Fiji are opportunistic in nature, with incidents of assaults and robberies frequently occurring in downtown Suva’s bar and nightclub district, the seawall area during nighttime hours, and Victoria Parade.

The alerts also emphasizes that petty crimes, such as theft from hotel rooms and purse snatching, are common occurrences.

Moreover, the advisory does not shy away from mentioning that theft and assault, including armed and sexual assault, can also take place.

Responding to the situation, Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka confirms that he has already communicated with Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua to address this matter promptly and implement measures to ensure control.

“If you notice it is specific to Suva and areas in Suva, they need better policing and this is happening as we speak and I will be asking for an audience with the US ambassador to brief her on the steps that we have taken to improve on those areas that are creating anxiety.”

Minister Gavoka also highlighted the results of a survey conducted by Expedia, the world’s largest travel consolidator, which ranked Fiji as the top destination people aspire to visit.

However, Minister Tikoduadua, in a dismissive tone, questioned the validity of the security alert by assuming it was issued by an insurance company.

“And everyone is saying that it comes from the US Department which is not true but it’s been hyped up that way. It’s been mentioned four times already in Parliament today, it’s by an insurance company but it’s been tainted the whole lot of government when in fact it is not true.”

The Tourism Minister has reassured visitors that Fiji is not only renowned for its friendly people but also considered one of the safest countries on the planet.