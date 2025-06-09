Urgent plan to protect shores

[File Photo]

Fiji is taking action to protect vulnerable coastal communities from rising threats.

The government is prioritising the construction of urgent seawalls.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna said more than 120 communities across the country need immediate protection.

He states this includes 20 communities in the North, 15 in the West, 35 in the Central Division and 50 in the Maritime region.

Tunabuna said teams were surveying every site to create a pipeline of bankable, investment-ready projects, working closely with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

He adds that support from partners such as ADB, the Adaptation Fund, and the KIWA Initiative is helping accelerate progress.

The Minister said the government was also exploring green bonds, resilience funds and debt-for-nature swaps to unlock additional climate finance.

Tunabuna said communities facing the most immediate threats would be prioritised, backed by a clear plan, strong systems and government commitment.

