Urgent attention to address workers exodus

[Source: Supplied]

Labour mobility is a global trend, but Fiji faces an exodus of skilled workers that needs urgent attention.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh, at the Incentive Apprenticeship Grant Award event at the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Services Headquarters in Garden City today.

The Minister says apprenticeship training is a proven, hands-on, and job-ready method to boost the country’s labour market.

Singh adds that the government urges a collaborative approach when faced with skill migration.

“We want to see that all our training institutions and all our employers come together. We have this kind of conversation ongoing; we identify the skills gap and make sure we fill it in the right manner, and what better than having a robust apprenticeship scheme?”

Singh has encouraged apprentices to utilize the opportunity well.

“We are doing our part as government; employers are doing their part in recruiting you and training you, now the owner is on you to ensure that you also deliver, live up to expectations, and 4 years down you will be somebody else I can ensure you.”

The Employment Minister urges apprentices to collaborate in tackling the skills gap in the country, emphasizing the government, TSLS, and employers’ support.