Update on the Review of Fiji’s 4th Trade Policy at the World Trade Organization

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica updated Cabinet on Fiji’s 4th Trade Policy Review.

Fiji’s 4th TPR was a whole-government approach undertaken with the support of Fiji’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva and other international organizations (PRUNOG).

During the TPR, Fiji received widespread support and commendations from WTO members for its high-quality report, which provided comprehensive insights into Fiji’s trade and economic policies.

The Trade Policy Review Mechanism (TPRM) was introduced in 1989 and later established as an integral part of the WTO.

It is a mandatory program running throughout the work of the WTO that provides surveillance on members’ trade policies.