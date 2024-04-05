Unity Fiji challenges the 2013 Constitution

Unity Fiji Party is calling for integrity, accountability and transparency from the coalition government.

Leader, Savenaca Narube, made the call during a press conference earlier today.

Narube says there is only one option, and that is to challenge the imposed 2013 Constitution in the Court of Law.

Article continues after advertisement

However, this may not be possible as, according to the Constitution, an amendment bill must be presented as a formal bill and read three times in Parliament to amend the 2013 Constitution.

Moreover, it must receive the support of at least three-quarters of the members of Parliament to pass.

Narube, says the government is almost into one-third of its term, and they are disappointed that there is no move to change the Constitution.

“Unity Fiji is concerned that this coalition Government will not do anything. We can only guess why. Is it self-preservation? Is it the lack of will? Whatever it is, it is becoming obvious that we cannot rely on this coalition Government to deliver what they promised.”

Narube says the coalition government has also started to reveal its true colors.

“The Government tends to address the smaller, easier issues rather than the bigger, more difficult issues that will make a huge difference to our future such as the investigation of the previous national elections, transformation of the economy, and the reforms of the Constitution.”

The party leader emphasizes that although this may be a bold move, they are determined to do this for this nation’s people.

“I fully recognize that this is a bold venture. It will also be a complex and sensitive one. But as they say, “Fortune favors the brave”. I stress that Unity Fiji is undertaking this venture for the people. Doing nothing is not an option for us.”

Narube states that consultations will be a central part of this venture, and they intend to consult the people, government, civil constitution associations, faith-based organizations, and legal experts.

Meanwhile we have sent questions to the Prime Minister, Attorney General and other members of the government.