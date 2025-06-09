UN steps in to fight Fiji's HIV surge

[File Photo]

The United Nations Population Fund has reaffirmed its support for Fiji’s health sector with a focus on improving HIV testing and access to essential services.

UNFPA Pacific Chief of Health Dr Titilola Duro-Aina said the agency was working with the Health Ministry through the Fiji Outbreak Task Force to decentralise HIV testing and confirmatory services.

She said this would allow more people to get tested and treated closer to home.

Article continues after advertisement



Dr Titilola Duro-Aina [Photo: Supplied]

“So what we are doing right now with the Fiji Outbreak Task Force with government is to see how we can actually decentralize even confirmatory tests, not just screening, but get to confirmation so that here at this very beautiful health facility, people that come here to get tested, not only get screened, but they can get their confirmatory test, and that way we can bring down the surge.”

Dr Duro-Aina made the remarks while attending the opening of a new community clinic in Sigatoka.

She states that the clinic will offer a range of services, including family planning, STI management, mental health counselling, and mobile outreach.

These, she says, align with UNFPA’s goal of ensuring inclusive and equitable healthcare access.

Dr Duro-Aina also acknowledged the work of local partners, noting that their commitment to improving health services is vital to national progress.

She shared that UNFPA looks forward to continued partnership in expanding health support across the country.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.