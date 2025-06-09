UN pushes for rights-based policing

UN Human Rights Regional Representative for the Pacific, Heike Alefsen. [Photo: FILE]

The United Nations Human Rights Office is working with the Police Force to strengthen training and improve the treatment of vulnerable people.

UN Human Rights Regional Representative for the Pacific, Heike Alefsen, states the work includes training on human rights standards and first-hour procedures, which guide how police engage with individuals immediately after arrest.

“We have been looking into how the police treat persons that are in particularly vulnerable situations, together with civil society, women’s rights organizations and organizations of persons with disabilities, just to ensure that capacity is increased and that people can have trust in the police. The police themselves have said that it’s a journey, and we hope to continue engaging with them in this capacity building.”

Alefsen adds that the UN is also reviewing how police handle people in vulnerable situations.

She said strengthening police capacity was key to ensuring inclusive, rights-based policing and building public trust.

Alefsen stresses that police reform requires sustained cooperation and long-term commitment to be effective.

