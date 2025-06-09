UN and EU back Fiji’s push for unity

[Photo Credit: Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission/ Facebook]

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission states that strong international support is vital to advancing the country’s reconciliation efforts.

Chairperson Dr Marcus Brand said the Commission draws on lessons from over 40 truth and reconciliation processes worldwide.

He adds the United Nations provides direct help, technical advice and peacebuilding support to ensure the process meets global standards.

UN Human Rights Regional Representative for the Pacific Heike Alefsen has acknowledged the Commission’s dedication and wishes it success despite challenges.

Alison Davidian from UN Women Fiji highlights the Commission’s focus on gender issues and creating safe spaces for testimonies, especially concerning gender-based violence.

With strong global partnerships, the FTRC believes that it is laying the groundwork for lasting unity, justice, and healing in Fiji.

