Two men to front court over alleged financial deception

A man has been charged with allegedly obtaining more than $300 from a member of the public via a mobile money transfer app.

The 35-year-old is facing one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and will appear at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

It is alleged that on August 14th last year, the accused obtained $347 from the victim after informing her that he had accidentally sent a one-time pin code.

The victim then provided her OTP, enabling the accused to transfer the said amount from her account.

In a similar incident, a 52-year-old man has been charged with allegedly obtaining financial advantage by deception via the mobile money transfer app.

It is alleged that on October 9th last year, the accused obtained $450 from a member of the public for the hire of a rental car posted on Facebook but failed to provide the service.

After withdrawing the money, he ceased all communication with the victim.

The accused, who resides in Nakasi will appear in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.