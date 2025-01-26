Turnout marvels Indian High Commissioner

Today, many members of the Indian diaspora gathered at India House to commemorate India’s 76th Republic Day by witnessing the Flag Unfurling Ceremony.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, expressed his joy at the turnout, noting the evident pride and enthusiasm among the people.

He adds that the enduring bond between Fiji and India is underscored by the vibrant spirit of the diaspora community, which continues to play a crucial role in fostering strong ties between the two nations.

Article continues after advertisement

“Since the first waves of the Girmit community arrived in the late 1800s and early 1900s, they have assimilated well into Fijian society and the economy, acting as a living bridge. We would like them to continue contributing to Fijian society and the economy. We are committed to supporting the Indian-Fijian community in any way we can to further their contribution to Fijian society.”

Mehta says that the Indian diaspora in Fiji expressed a strong desire to wit-ness further development in India, emphasizing their commitment to supporting the country’s growth.

The High Commissioner reiterated India’s intention to strengthen its efforts and work closely with the government and people of Fiji to enhance bilateral relations between the two nations.