Turbidity crisis at Tamavua Reservoir

file photo

The Water Authority of Fiji is facing operational challenges at the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant following the heavy rainfall on Wednesday night.

According to WAF, the rainfall caused high turbidity levels in raw water, severely affecting water production and leaving the Tamavua Reservoir at critically low levels.

As a result, several areas are experiencing low water pressure or no water supply.

These include Tamavua Reservoir, Nagatugatu Reservoir, Tacirua Reservoir and Dokanaisuva Reservoir, impacting elevated areas and customers reliant on these systems.

WAF is deploying 40 water carting trucks to provide temporary relief.

Treatment teams are working to stabilize operations and restore water supply as quickly as possible. The public is urged to remain patient as recovery efforts continue.

