Turaga ordered to follow Constitution

Dr Jalesi Nakarawa [left] and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga

Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa has resumed his duties.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed this in a press conference today explaining that he has ordered Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga to adhere to the Constitution.

“He told me about it after he had decided to do that and I told him, Stop. We will go by the constitution.”

Earlier this week, Turaga issued a statement revealing that reports had been received regarding serious incidents and potential breaches within the FCS under Dr Nakarawa’s leadership.

These reports, he said prompted the decision to place Dr Nakarawa on leave while the matters were being reviewed.

In an interview with FBC News today, Dr Nakarawa clarified that he was unaware of the specific allegations against him.

He explained that he had simply resumed his duties.

“The letter written to me said that there is an investigation in place. I’m waiting for the committee to be appointed, and, of course, I will support and open the headquarters up for any investigation, whatever it is.”

Dr Nakarawa further stated that he would not be taking any action against the line minister or the government over the decision to place him on leave.

He said he was willing to cooperate with an investigation, should there be an official directive from the Constitutional Offices Commission.