Tudravu orders investigation into online hate speech

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has prompted an investigation into a video of a man inciting violence and making hateful comments.

It’s believed the man resides overseas.

Police say such incidents, which can cause division among communities, are getting out of hand, and it is concerning to see social media being used in this way.

Tudravu, therefore, is urging social media users to exercise their right to freedom of expression with caution.

He says police are working closely with the Online Safety Commission to promote online safety, ensuring that digital platforms are used productively and in line with their original intent.

