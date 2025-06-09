Tropical disturbance to bring heavy rain

Fiji is likely to experience heavy rain, flooding and strong winds over the next few days as Tropical Disturbance TD03F approaches the country.

The Fiji Meteorological Service stated that the system remains slow moving over waters between the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu and is forecast to move southeast, entering Fiji waters on Tuesday and exiting through the Lau Group by Wednesday.

A heavy rain alert is in force for the entire Fiji Group while a flash flood alert applies to all low-lying and flood-prone areas and small streams.

The Meteorological Service says an active trough of low pressure linked to TD03F is already affecting the country, bringing cloudy conditions and periods of rain.

With the ground already saturated, further heavy rainfall is expected to trigger flash flooding particularly in low-lying areas and downstream of major rivers.

Rain is forecast to become more frequent from Tuesday as the system moves closer from the west before spreading across the rest of the country by Wednesday.

This is expected to increase the risk of flooding on major rivers, roads and crossings, which may disrupt transport, businesses and essential services.

Strong northwest to northeast winds are also forecast from Tuesday through Wednesday.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says winds of up to 50 kilometres per hour with gusts reaching 70 kilometres per hour, may affect parts of Vanua Levu and Viti Levu, as well as the Yasawa, Mamanuca, northern Lau and Lomaiviti Groups.

For mariners, the service advises northeast winds of 15 to 20 knots with moderate to rough seas and poor visibility in heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Winds are expected to strengthen to 30 knots, with gusts up to 40 knots, across all Fiji waters from Tuesday.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says conditions are expected to improve from Thursday.

The public is urged to stay alert, follow official weather updates and take necessary precautions as the unsettled weather continues.

