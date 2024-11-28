Treat Grace Road Church Group fairly: HRADC

Commission Chair Pravesh Sharma

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has raised concerns regarding recent media reports and commentary surrounding the treatment of the Grace Road Group church.

Commission Chair Pravesh Sharma says section 11(1) of the Constitution enshrines the inviolable right of every individual to freedom from degrading or disproportionately severe treatment.

Sharma says this fundamental safeguard must be upheld in all instances.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that while Section 17(1) of the Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of publication, this freedom is accompanied by a responsibility.

He also says that the media is obligated to ensure that their reporting is both accurate and equitable, free of sensationalism or stories that may denigrate the dignity of individuals or groups, or foment discrimination.

Sharma says that reports alleging that a mother has been denied access to her children by their father, a member of the Grace Road Church Group, should have been approached with due sensitivity.

According to Sharma, matters of this nature are best adjudicated through the appropriate legal channels, such as the Family Court, wherein the mother has the right to seek redress regarding residence or contact with her children.

Furthermore, the Commission Chair says public declarations by Ministry of Employment regarding purported breaches of employment practices by the Grace Road Church Group must adhere to principles of natural justice.

He says the Group must be afforded a fair opportunity to respond to such allegations and to present its defense prior to any definitive pronouncements being made in the public domain.

The Commission also highlights that it routinely receives complaints of alleged exploitation and human rights violations perpetrated by local employers against migrant workers.

However, Sharma says it remains unclear whether similar public admonitions are issued against these employers, raising concerns about consistency in addressing similar grievances.

In accordance with Section 26 of the Constitution, Sharma says it is incumbent upon the media and state officials to ensure that the Grace Road Church Group is treated with impartiality and is not subjected to discrimination.