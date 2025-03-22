Traffic congestion trial starts next week

A trial aimed at easing traffic congestion along the Suva to Nausori corridor will begin next week, targeting 12 key points with heavy traffic volumes.

The Land Transport Authority will be introducing a series of changes, including new slip lanes and restrictions on right turns, to help improve traffic flow.

Land Transport Authority CEO Irimaia Rokosawa says that the success of the trial depends on the cooperation of all road users.

Rokosawa urges drivers to be vigilant and follow the new measures, which include familiarizing themselves with the changes, such as slip lanes and no-right turn zones.

Drivers are also encouraged to avoid peak traffic hours, as a small difference in timing could lead to being caught in heavy traffic.

“We are working with our operations teams, like every morning; rather than doing enforcement work in the main highways, we are working right now in the Suva and Nausori corridor to be present in those strategic locations.”

Rokosawa says the trial is not only about managing traffic for the moment but aims to bring about long-term solutions to alleviate congestion along this busy corridor.

He advises the public to plan their journeys in advance and remain patient, as these changes are expected to take effect immediately.

With this, authorities hope that the trial will result in tangible outcomes that can be implemented permanently to improve traffic flow in the future.

