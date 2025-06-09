Tourism faces market narrowing risk

[file photo]

Fiji’s tourism sector faces a critical challenge due to overreliance on a few key markets.

Australia, New Zealand and the United States account for roughly 80 per cent of arrivals, leaving the industry exposed to global shocks and economic changes.

Total visitor arrivals from January to October this year reached 823,409, a marginal increase of 0.14 per cent from last year. The slow growth underlines the urgency of expanding into new markets.

Tourism Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka has pointed this out and explained that the Fiji Tourism Policy 2025–2035 aims to diversify markets and strengthen resilience.

He said work was underway on Fiji’s first comprehensive Tourism Act to modernise governance and improve regulatory coherence.

Gavoka also states that the Ministry is introducing a Tourism Standards Framework to enforce compliance and professionalise the sector.

Initiatives such as the Tourism Micro and Small Enterprise Fund and integrated destination planning aim to broaden offerings and create opportunities for smaller operators.

He said partnerships with the UN Development Program and other stakeholders are helping the sector build climate resilience and community-based tourism initiatives.

Gavoka adds that sustained marketing and investment incentives will target new markets while creative industries and heritage tourism are being leveraged to attract a wider audience.

