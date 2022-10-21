Recognizing tourism workers critical

Recognizing those in the tourism industry is an important part of the upcoming Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards, says Chair Debra Sadranu.

Speaking during an event update today, Sadranu says they have also come up with a theme for the event which is “Celebrating Resilience and Recovery in Tourism.”

She says the theme is fitting of the overall objectives of FETA despite the unprecedented challenges faced by the industry due to COVID-19.

“Our stakeholders proved their resilience during the most challenging time our industry has ever faced. We not only sustained and recovered we went over and beyond to welcome our first visitor arrivals on the opening of borders”.

FETA also held a special acknowledgement presentation recognizing a few individuals who were instrumental in creating or driving initiatives geared towards the opening of the borders in November last year.

A record number of entries have been registered in all 20 categories for the awards night.

The event will be held at the Sofitel Fiji on the 25th of February 2023.