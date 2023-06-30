Tourism Fiji happy with budget allocation

Tourism Fiji says they are happy with the allocation they received in the national budget.

The tourism authority, responsible for promoting Fiji as a world-class tourist destination, received a substantial operating grant of $7 million, coupled with a significant marketing budget of $30 million.

Chief Marketing Officer, Srishti Narayan says the allocation closely aligned with their submitted proposals.

She says this funding will enable Tourism Fiji to carry out its day-to-day operations effectively, implement various marketing strategies, and support the growth of the tourism industry in Fiji.

Narayan is confident that the allocated budget will enable them to effectively reach their target audience and entice travelers from around the world to visit Fiji.