Tough action to be taken against illegal dumping in Nasinu

The Nasinu Town Council is calling on the government to take stronger action against illegal dumping, which is becoming a major issue for municipalities across the country.

Nasinu Town Council Executive Chairman Felix Magnus, highlights the need to reform the Litter Act, as current fines do little to deter offenders.

He adds that the current penalties do not address the damage caused and are not strong enough to stop repeat offenders

Magnus says that illegal dumping has raised costs for Nasinu Town Council as it diverts funds away from essential services.

He says fines need to be increased to deter polluters and pave the way for a clean environment and safe waterways.

Magnus also highlighted the issue of informal settlements that currently do not pay garbage collection fees but place heavy demands on council services without contributing to waste management costs.

The Nasinu Town Council has made strong efforts to keep its municipality clean through programs and community clean-ups, but Magnus says the issue requires government support.

Magnus is calling for a full review of the Litter Act at the earliest, with higher fines, community service for repeat offenders, and policies that ensure informal settlements contribute to waste management.