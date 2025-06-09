Tora moved by street girls' struggles, Hibiscus Festival date set

Miss Hibiscus 2024 Melania Tora will pass her crown in August, and while reflecting on her journey, she says she is heartbroken by the stories of young girls who now consider the street their home.

The reigning Hibiscus Queen was present at the launch of this year’s festival and says her work has been focused on helping sex workers.

Tora says a 13-year-old girl is among some of those she met during this time.

She says financial struggle and substance abuse landed the teenager on the streets, and her story ached her and made her want better for the 13-year-old and other young girls.

Tora believes more can be done, and these young girls need support.

“I’d like there to be more trauma-informed interventions taking into consideration that there is so much more behind the face of someone that you see that is contributing to their decision. I think a lot of psychologically informed programs will be so useful, taking into account their mental state and their mental health.”

Tora is calling for pathways to other forms of employment to assist these girls and women.

She says the stigma where hiring of these individuals takes into account their background, particularly what they had been doing for a living, needs to be removed as well.

Tora believes that real change will not happen if the stigma is not challenged.

The 2025 Hibiscus Festival will be held from the 23rd to the 30th of August at the Suva Foreshore.

