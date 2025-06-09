Toddler dies in Sigatoka road accident

[ Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook ]

A three-year-old boy from Kulukulu, Sigatoka, is the country’s latest road fatality victim following a tragic accident in Sigatoka Town this morning.

The toddler was reportedly crossing the road with his grandmother when he was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old woman.

Although he was rushed to Sigatoka Hospital, he was tragically pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver remains in police custody as investigations continue.

