TLTB unveils new iTaukei scholarship framework

Minister and TLTB Board Chair Ifereimi Vasu

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, through the iTaukei Land Trust Board, has launched the TLTB Education Scholarship Framework, a national initiative designed to give iTaukei students fair and structured access to higher learning and specialised fields.

Minister and TLTB Board Chair Ifereimi Vasu announced that the framework is supported by the Taukei Wealth Fund, ensuring students from maritime, rural, and urban communities have equal opportunities to advance.

He says the scholarship will be open to iTaukei applicants who demonstrate academic commitment, financial need, leadership potential, and involvement in community or national development, and who are not recipients of other schemes such as TELS.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the initiative offers financial-need, merit-based, field-specific, and work-experience scholarships in priority sectors including engineering, healthcare, agriculture, aviation, business, IT, finance, and land resource management.

Vasu further highlighted that recipients will receive tuition support, mentorship, internships, and pathways into key industries, and will be required to work in Fiji for three to five years after completing their studies.

The Minister reiterated that the initiative is more than a scholarship but a commitment to ensuring no capable iTaukei student is held back because of financial barriers.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.