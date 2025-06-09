TLTB pushes for major law reforms

The iTaukei Land Trust Board is calling for a wide-ranging review of key land laws, saying outdated legislation is limiting returns to iTaukei landowners.

While presenting its 2023 Annual Report to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, CEO Solomone Nata highlighted the need to revisit the Agricultural Landlord and Tenant Act, under which tenant rent is fixed at six percent of unimproved land value – regardless of current market rates.

Nata says this differs from leases under the iTaukei Land Trust Act, where rent is based on open market value.

He told the committee that most agricultural leases administered by TLTB fall under ALTA, making the issue significant for landowners.

He says it has made submissions on several laws under review, but timelines now rest with Government and Parliament.

“We work with probably 22 other legislations and those legislations, all of them need to be perhaps renewed in terms of timeline”

Nata says that most legislative clauses involving land and TLTB operations requires other legislation to be reviewed.

